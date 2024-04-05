AP POLYCET 2024 registration: Last date extended! know new date, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY AP POLYCET Application Form 2024 last date extended

AP POLYCET 2024 registration: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has given another chance to the applicants who have yet not submitted their application forms for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2024 or POLYCET 2024. According to the latest updates, the last date for submission of application form is April 10. Eligible candidates can now complete and submit their application forms before the last date. Earlier, the last date was scheduled for April 5. Candidates can submit their exam forms at polycetap.nic.in.

The official notice reads, 'POLYCET 2024 hall tickets for successfully registered candidates can be downloaded 7(seven) days before the exam date (i.e after 20-april-2024) only. POLYCET 2024 application registration date is extended up to 10-apr-2024.'

AP POLYCET 2024 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, polycetap.nic.in

Navigate the link to 'AP POLYCET 2024 registration'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, pay application fee and verify all details before proceeding to the final submission

Download and save the hard copy for future reference

What is POLYCET?

POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Mangalagiri for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.

Every candidate desirous of seeking admission into the Engineering/Non-engineering Diploma course can apply online for POLYCET 2024. No separate application form for admission is prescribed. The filled-in application for POLYCET-2024 itself is an application for admission. This year, POLYCET-2024 will be conducted in nearly 500 Examination centres in 65 Towns / Cities in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The exact exam date and time schedule will be communicated in due course of time. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website.