AIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023 dates out at aiimsexams.in, check subject-wise theory, practical exam schedule

AIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023 dates, AIIMS Final MBBS Professional Exam: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has announced the MBBS final exam 2023 dates. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can check the full schedule at the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the schedule, The theory exam will be conducted from December 1 to 14 while the practical exams will be conducted from December 16 to 24. The candidates who wish to appear in the exam will have to register themselves. The schedule for exam registration will be announced later.

The official notice reads, 'All candidates are advised to submit their Examination Fees before the last date of Registration (to be announced

later) and take a printout of Admit Card from the website.'

The candidates are advised to keep close to the official website for the latest updates. Candidates can check subject-wise AIIMS Final MBBS 2023 theory and practical exam details in the provided PDFs.

AIIMS Final MBBS Admit Card

The institute will soon release the AIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023 admit card. However, the date of releasing the AIIMS Final MBBS Professional exam admit card is yet not revealed by the board. Once the admit card is out, the candidates have been advised to download the AIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023 admit card from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without an admit card and identity card, reads the official notice.