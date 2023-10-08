NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy registration to start tomorrow, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG stray vacancy round registration process commences tomorrow, October 8

NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy registration: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2023) stray vacancy round fresh registration process from tomorrow onwards. All those who took the NEET PG 2023 exam will be eligible to submit applications at mcc.nic.in.

The counselling committee has asked candidates claiming to be NRI to send relevant documents to change nationality from Indian to NRI through an email id- nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com. Candidates can send the documents by 5 PM today. The candidates can submit applications along with the fee by October 11.

According to the notice, The choice filling and locking can be done between October 9 and 11. The seat allotment will be done from October 12 and 13. The results will be declared on October 14 and reporting at allotted colleges can be done from October 15 to 20.

Candidates have been advised to check the fee structure of the courses before applying to any college as some medical colleges revised fees of various courses including MD, MS, MDS, PG, and DNB for the stray round. The candidates are advised to check the fee structure of the relevant subject at the website of the respective colleges before exercising the NEET PG choice filling facility.

The committee has also notified the candidates admitted to various PG courses up to NEET PG round 3 counselling.

As per the latest notice, the MCC said that all those who have reported to the allotted college and taken admission should ensure their name is on the list. If the names of any joined candidates are not included in the list, the candidates should immediately contact the allotted college and candidates.