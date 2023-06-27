UP Board class 10th, 12th Compartment 2023 exam new dates OUT, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Board class 10th, 12th Compartment 2023 exam dates out

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment 2023 exam date and time, UP Board compartment 2023 exam date: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UP Board) has announced the new exam date for class 10th, 12th compartment exam. Students can read the detailed schedule on the official website of UPBSE - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

According to the revised schedule, the UP Board Compartment 2023 class 10th, 12th exam will be conducted on 22 July 2023. Class 10th compartment exam will be held in the morning shift from 8 am to 11.15 am and the class 12th exam will be conducted in the evening shift from 2 PM to 5.15 PM.

Earlier, compartment exams for intermediate and matric were scheduled to be conducted on July 15, 2023. Due to certain unavoidable circumstances, the board has postponed the exam. The announcement of the postponement of the exam and fresh dates have been made by the UP Board Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla.

According to the official details, the UP Board compartment exam is set to take place in approximately 96 centers across the state for all registered candidates.

This year, a total of 44, 669 students have registered for the compartment exam out of which 18, 400 students for the high school exam and 26, 269 for the intermediate exam.

To avoid last-minute confusion or inconvenience, the board has directed all schools to inform the students about the revised schedule, timings and centre details.