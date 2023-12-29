Odisha CHSE HS Exam 2024: Official datesheet released for Class 12th board, check here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Odisha CHSE HS Exam 2024 schedule released

Odisha CHSE HS Exam 2024: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has released the exam datesheet for class 12 board exam 2024. Students can download the class 12 board exam 2024 exam date sheet from the official website, chseodisha.nic.in.

According to the exam schedule, the Class 12 board exam will be conducted in a single shift from February 16 to March 20. The board will hold the class 12 practical exams from January 2 to 12. Students can download their exam date sheet by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Odisha Class 12 board exam date sheet?

Visit the official website, chseodisha.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Programme for Annual H.S.Examination, 2024'

It will redirect you to a new page

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check the date sheet and save it for future reference

Important instructions:

The board has released important information along with the exam schedule to ensure transparency in the system. These are:-

The theory and practical exam will be conducted as per the schedule even if any of the dates is subsequently declared as a holiday.

Students are required to enter the exam centre 30 minutes before the conduct of the exam in a sitting and enter the exam room 15 minutes before the exam to occupy the seats allotted to them.

Before sitting, a candidate has to ensure that she/he has occupied the allotted seat.

Distribution of answer books to the candidates will be made fifteen minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Question papers will be distributed five minutes before the commencement of the exam. However, the candidates will be allowed to write the answers from 10 am onwards.

The exams will be conducted under CCTV surveillance. The centre superintendents are requested to ensure that CCTV is made functional in all exam halls in advance of the commencement of the exam and to see that CCTVs are functioning throughout all sittings uninterruptedly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. When will Odisha Class 12 board exams be conducted?

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will conduct the class 12 board exams on February 16.

Q2. What is the timing of Odisha Class 12 board exams?

The Odisha Class 12 board exams will be held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Q3. What are the practical exam dates for Odisha Class 12 board?