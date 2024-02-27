Chhattisgarh Board 2024: CGBSE to conduct class 10th and 12th exams twice a year, Know reason

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CGBSE to conduct class 10th and 12th exams twice a year

Chhattisgarh Board 2024: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur will now conduct the board exams for classes 10th and 12th twice a year. The board has released an order in this regard after detailed meetings with the state government. However, the department has not yet announced whether the change in the board exam pattern will be implemented. A decision on the same is yet to be taken by the board.

What is the schedule for the Chattisgarh Board 2024 exams?

According to the order, the first phase of the final board exams will be conducted in March and the second in July. Those students who enroll for the first phase will be allowed to appear in the second round without changing their subjects. However, the students will have to submit a fresh exam form for the second phase but the change of the subject will not be accepted.

Those students who fail in all subjects, get supplementary or are absent and students who wish to improve their grades will be eligible to appear in the second exam. Students who have passed in all subjects will be eligible to fill up a form for improvement in one or more subjects in the second exam.

According to a report of PTI, CGBSE's Secretary Vijay Kumar stated that a decision will be taken in the next couple of days on from which academic session the new exam rules will come into force.

Notably, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, during an event in Raipur last week, had said students will have an option of appearing for 10th and 12th board exams (Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE) twice a year from the academic session 2025-26.

(With Inputs from PTI)