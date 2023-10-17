BSEH 10th, 12th October 2023: Bihar Board releases practical exam dates for private students, check schedule

BSEH 10th, 12th October 2023: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the practical exam dates for classes 10th, and 12th for October Session 2023. The exam calendar has been released for private students who will appear for the class 10, and 12 exams. The schedule for the same can be checked on the official website, bseh.org.in.
According to the schedule, the secondary and senior secondary practical exams will be conducted on November 9 and 10, in various shifts. Earlier, the board released the October exam dates on the official website for CTP, re-appear, compartment, additional, and improvement exams.
The Senior Secondary exam will be conducted on October 20 and conclude on November 8 and the class 10 exam will commence on October 20 and end on October 31. Candidates can check more details on the official website.
Bihar Board Class 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2023: How to download the date sheet?
- Visit the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'BSEH 10th, 12th October 2023 exam practical datasheet'
- It will redirect you to the new page containing the dates, roll numbers, and names of the candidates
- Candidates can download BSEH 10th, and 12th October 2023 exam date sheet and take a printout for future reference