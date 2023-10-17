BSEH 10th, 12th October 2023: Bihar Board releases practical exam dates for private students, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSEH 10th 12th October 2023 practical exam dates out for private students

BSEH 10th, 12th October 2023: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the practical exam dates for classes 10th, and 12th for October Session 2023. The exam calendar has been released for private students who will appear for the class 10, and 12 exams. The schedule for the same can be checked on the official website, bseh.org.in.

According to the schedule, the secondary and senior secondary practical exams will be conducted on November 9 and 10, in various shifts. Earlier, the board released the October exam dates on the official website for CTP, re-appear, compartment, additional, and improvement exams.

The Senior Secondary exam will be conducted on October 20 and conclude on November 8 and the class 10 exam will commence on October 20 and end on October 31. Candidates can check more details on the official website.

Bihar Board Class 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2023: How to download the date sheet?