Bihar Matric Admit Card 2024 released at secondary.biharboardonline.com, exams from February 15

Bihar Matric Admit Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for class 10th. Students who are going to appear in the class 10th board exam 2024 can download their hall tickets from the official website of their respective schools. The admit card is issued for theory, practical and internal assessment exams.

To download Bihar Matric Admit Card 2024, the students are required to use their login ID and password. The step-by-step process is given below.

How to download BSEB Class 10 admit card 2024?

Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the notificaiton link that reads, 'Bihar Matric Admit Card 2024'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your login ID and password

Bihar Matric Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save the document for future reference

Bihar Matric exam 2024 date

The board has scheduled the practical exams for class 10th from January 18 and 20 while the theory exams will be conducted from February 15 to 23. The admit cards for class 10th can be downloaded directly by clicking on the provided link given below.

February 15: Mother Tongue (Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) (Morning, evening)

February 16: Mathematics (Morning, evening)

February 17: Second Indian language (Morning, evening)

February 19: Social Science (Morning, evening)

February 20: Science Science (Morning, evening)

February 21: English (General) (Morning, evening)

February 22: Elective Subjects (Higher Mathematics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Sanskrit/ Maithili/ Persian/ Arabic/ Home Science/ Music/ Dancing and Fine Arts) (Morning, evening)

February 23: Vocational Elective (Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics and Hardware, Beauty and Wellness, Telecom, ITI) (Morning)

