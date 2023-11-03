Bihar Board Maric 2023 dummy admit card released at secondary.biharboardonline.com, check link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board Maric 2023 dummy admit card out

Bihar Board Maric 2023 dummy admit card: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the admit card for class 10th board exams 2024. The BSEB 10th dummy admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download Maric 2023 dummy admit card, the candidates are required to use their roll number/registration number, date of birth. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their call letters.

How to download Bihar Board Maric 2023 dummy admit card?

Visit the official website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Click here to Download Dummy Admit Card for Exam 2024'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter the registration number, date of birth, and other details

Bihar Board Maric 2023 dummy admit card will appear on the screen

Download Bihar Board Maric 2023 dummy admit card and save it for future reference

Bihar Board Maric 2023 dummy admit card direct download link

The official notice reads, 'Bihar School Exam Board has released the admit card for Matriculation Annual Exam 2024 based on their filled online form. It should be noted that the facility to download the Bihar Board Matric 2023 dummy admit card will remain available till November 14. In case of any error in the spelling of the candidate's name, category, gender, subject, date of birth, photograph etc. in the admit card, the student himself will correct that error and provide a copy of it with his signature to his school head for correction based on which the school head will correct online, as per official notice.