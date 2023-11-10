Bihar Board Class 12 registration 2024 closes today, check easy steps to register, application fee and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bihar Board Class 12 registration 2024 window closing today, November 11, 2023.

Bihar Board Class 12 registration 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration process for class 12 exam 2024 today, November 10. Students who have yet not submitted their applications can do so by the end of the day. The application form can be filled out through the official website, seniorsecondary.biharbord.com. Initially, the last date of application was scheduled for October 17 which was later extended to November 10.

How to register for BSEB Class 12 exam 2024?

Visit the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Click here for the intermediate annual exam 2024 link

It will take you to the registration link

Now, you need to fill in the required details such as the candidate's name, roll number, father's name etc.

Make a payment of application fees and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Bihar Board Class 12 Registration 2024 Fee

Regular Students- Rs. 1400

Improvement/Qualify Exam- Rs. 1700

Vocational Course- Rs. 1800

Vocational Improvement/Qualify Exam- Rs. 2100

Late Fees - Rs. 150

Bihar Board Class 12 registration 2024: Details required

While submitting the Bihar Board Class 12 registration 2024 forms the following details are required.

Category - Students are required to select the option for candidature - Private or Regular

School Code - Enter your respective school code

Name of the student - Write name in Block Letters only

Name of Parents - Enter the name of parents in both English and Hindi Language

Date of Birth - Enter student's date of birth

Category - Enter the category details and fill in the caste certificate number

Physically Handicapped - if a student is physically challenged, he needs to mark the option Yes or No

Religion - Select the religion to which the student belongs to

Email ID & Mobile Number - Enter a valid mobile number and email ID

Communication Address - Students are required to write their correspondence address or permanent address

Identification Marks - Write a minimum of two identification marks on the body

Subject Details - Select the main subject option

Signatures of Parents and students - Parents are required to provide a scanned copy of their signature

Photograph and Signature of the student - Recent passport-size photographs of the student shall be uploaded. The dimensions should be 4.5 cm * 3.5 cm with a signature visible.

