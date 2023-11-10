Bihar Board Class 12 registration 2024 closes today, check easy steps to register, application fee and more

Bihar Board Class 12 registration 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration process for class 12 exam 2024 today, November 10. Students who have yet not submitted their applications can do so by the end of the day. The application form can be filled out through the official website, seniorsecondary.biharbord.com. Initially, the last date of application was scheduled for October 17 which was later extended to November 10.
How to register for BSEB Class 12 exam 2024?
- Visit the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'Click here for the intermediate annual exam 2024 link
- It will take you to the registration link
- Now, you need to fill in the required details such as the candidate's name, roll number, father's name etc.
- Make a payment of application fees and click on the 'submit' button
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Bihar Board Class 12 Registration 2024 Fee
- Regular Students- Rs. 1400
- Improvement/Qualify Exam- Rs. 1700
- Vocational Course- Rs. 1800
- Vocational Improvement/Qualify Exam- Rs. 2100
- Late Fees - Rs. 150
Bihar Board Class 12 registration 2024: Details required
While submitting the Bihar Board Class 12 registration 2024 forms the following details are required.
- Category - Students are required to select the option for candidature - Private or Regular
- School Code - Enter your respective school code
- Name of the student - Write name in Block Letters only
- Name of Parents - Enter the name of parents in both English and Hindi Language
- Date of Birth - Enter student's date of birth
- Category - Enter the category details and fill in the caste certificate number
- Physically Handicapped - if a student is physically challenged, he needs to mark the option Yes or No
- Religion - Select the religion to which the student belongs to
- Email ID & Mobile Number - Enter a valid mobile number and email ID
- Communication Address - Students are required to write their correspondence address or permanent address
- Identification Marks - Write a minimum of two identification marks on the body
- Subject Details - Select the main subject option
- Signatures of Parents and students - Parents are required to provide a scanned copy of their signature
- Photograph and Signature of the student - Recent passport-size photographs of the student shall be uploaded. The dimensions should be 4.5 cm * 3.5 cm with a signature visible.
