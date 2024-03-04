AP SSC 2024 hall tickets out; exam from March 18

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP SSC 2024 hall ticket download link is accessible at bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC 2024 hall tickets: The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations has released the secondary school certificate (SSC) class 10 exam admit cards 2024. All those students who are going to appear in the board exams 2024 for class 10th can download their hall tickets from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

The board has scheduled class 10th board exams from March 18 to 30. Around six lakh students are expected to appear for the exam. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download their hall tickets.

How to download AP SSC hall ticket 2024?

Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the 'admit card' link

Select the name of district, name of school, candidate name and date of birth

Download and save AP SSC hall ticket 2024 for future reference

AP SSC hall ticket 2024 direct download link

Regular students can collect their AP hall tickets from their respective schools, while private candidates must download them online. This year, the board will conduct the AP exams for plate number 1 with a new pattern. For Class 10, there will be no weightage for internal marks. Additionally, physical science and biological science exams for the general science subject will be held on two separate days, each with a duration of two hours.

AP SSC class 10 2024 date sheet