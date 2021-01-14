Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Will Class 9, 11 exams be held online? Here's what CBSE has to say

The students of CBSE Class 9 and 11 have been urging the board to conduct exams in online mode, citing the continued risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Students have expressed unwillingness to appear in offline examinations and said that they are not prepared as schools have not completed the syllabus yet. The board, however, has ruled out the conduction of online examinations for both classes.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV Digital, CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj made it clear that the conduct of online examination for Classes 9 and 11 is "not possible" as of now.

"In school education, in addition to the assessment of the knowledge of the subjects, other aspects like thinking skill, writing skill, etc. of the students are also assessed. As of now, in the online examination, assessment of above-said aspects is not possible," Dr. Bhardwaj told India TV Digital.

"Also, the facility of conduct of online examination is not uniformly available across the country. Further, there are a large number of students who were not able to use the online platform," he said.

"In this scenario, the conduct of online examination is not synchronized with the assessment policy in the school education and hence, conducts of online examination for classes-IX and XI is not possible as of now," Dr. Bhardwaj responded as several students took to Twitter against the conduct of offline exams.

The CBSE Controller of Examinations further said that all the schools had completed their syllabus of Classes 9 and 11 by December 2020.

"Schools have worked hard to impart the education to the students during the lockdown and thereafter using various modes. As per the information available, all the schools have completed their syllabus of Class-9 and 11 by December 2020. So to avoid delay in the next academic session, it would be appropriate if the examinations are conducted for Class 9 and 11 in such a manner that session 2021-22 is starting on time without any delay. Schools are taking decisions to conduct the examination of the students of Class 9 and 11 as per the instructions of the opening of the schools by the concerned State Government," he said.

Students have been flooding Twitter using #OnlineExamsfor9thand11th to express their apprehensions regarding offline examinations. "Either the government should give time to Class 11 and 9 students as they did for Class 10 and 12 or hold our test online," a student told India TV Digital.

"We are not well prepared for the exams/practicals. My school has not even finished the syllabus. How are they so sure on conducting the exams offline when we had an online school for almost a year," a Noida-based student said.

Recently, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that the CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 would be conducted physically between May 4 to June 10. The practical exams have been scheduled to happen from March 1.

