Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC IFS final result 2022: 147 candidates qualify Indian Forest Service examination

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday released the main result for Indian Forest Service Exam 2022 after which a total of 147 applicants have been recommended for Indian Forest Service examination 2022.

Of them, 39 are from General category, 21 from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 54 from Other Backward Classes(OBC), 22 Scheduled Castes (SC) and 11 Scheduled Tribes (ST), it said.

The recruitment test was finished to fill 150 posts of Indian Forest Service.

According to a statement released by the commission, 147 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the positions in the Indian Forest Service based on the results of the written portion of the Indian Forest Service examination, 2022, which was administered by the UPSC from November 20 to November 27, 2022, and the interviews for the personality test, which were held in June of this year.

Candidates can obtain any information or clarification regarding their examination or recruitment on working days between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in person or by calling the commission's facilitation counter, which is located close to the building housing the examination hall. It stated 011-23385271, 011-23098543, and 011-23381125.

The result will likewise be accessible on the commission's site - - www.upsc.gov.in.

"Marks of the candidates will be made available on the commission's website soon," the statement added.

UPSC Indian Forest Services Exam 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the website

Step 3: Check for your name and roll number in the list

Step 4: Download it for future reference

Also Read | CLAT 2024 Registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check new exam pattern

Also Read | ICAI CA Final, Inter results 2023 for May session likely by July 6: Official