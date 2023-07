Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023 declared

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the TS SSC (Class 10th) Supplementary results 2023 today, July 7. Student can check their Class 10th supplementary scorecard through the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.To access and download the TS SSC supplementary results memo, students will have to log in with their roll number in the given spaces.

