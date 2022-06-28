TS Inter Results 2022 to be declared today. Here's how to check Manabadi Inter Results 2022 TS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE TS Inter Results 2022 to be declared today

TS Inter Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to declare the Manabadi Intermediate Results 2022 today (Tuesday, June 28). Students who had appeared for the Telangana Board Class 12 exams should note that the TS Intermediate Results 2022 will be released on the official website.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check TS Inter Results 2022 have been shared below. The TS Inter Results 2022 link will also be shared once the result is declared.

TS Inter Results 2022: Date and time

As per the records, nearly 9 lakh students had appeared for the Telangana State Board Class 12 exams this year. The evaluation process for TS Intermediate Results 2022 was underway since a long time and Manabadi Inter Results 2022 TS will finally be declared today. Students should note that Telangana Inter Results 2022 will be declared for both - first year and second year students today. A press conference for TS Inter Results 2022 is scheduled for 11 am.

TS Inter Results 2022: Websites to check

Students can check their Manabadi Inter Results 2022 TS by visiting the below-mentioned links

bse.telangana.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Results 2022: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board tsbie.cgg.gov.in

2. Click on the 'results' link on the homepage

3. Select your class/standard

4. Enter your login credentials

5. Your Manabadi Inter Results 2022 TS will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the TS Intermediate Results 2022 and take a print of the same for future references

TS Inter Results 2022: How to check via mobile app

Students waiting for Telangana Inter Results 2022 should note that they can also check their Manabadi Inter Results 2022 TS through a mobile app. For this, the students should download 'T App Folio' from Google Play Store on their Android devices. Once the app is installed, students can login and view their TS Intermediate Results 2022.

