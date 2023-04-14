TANCET 2023 Result OUT at tancet.annauniv.edu; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY TANCET 2023 result declared

TANCET 2023 Result: Anna University, Chennai has declared the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) result today, April 14. Candidates who took the TANCET exam held on March 25 can check their results on the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. The university will release the TANCET scorecard on April 20, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards until May 20.

The TANCET 2023 exam is being held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes. While the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission-Postgraduate (CEETA PG 2023) is being held for admission to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses.

TANCET, CEETA 2023 Exam Overview

A total of 39,249 candidates registered for TANCET and CEETA exam this year. Of which, 36,403 candidates appeared for the exam and 2,855 students remained absent. The examination was held at 40 examination centres in 15 cities all over Tamil Nadu.

How to check TANCET 2023 result?

Aspirants can check the TANCET 2023 result by following the simple steps provided below.

Go to the official website-- tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click on the 'TANCET 2023 result' link.

Next, enter the required credentials in the given spaces and submit details.

The TANCET 2023 result-cum-marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download the TANCET result PDF and print a copy for further reference.

