GATE admit cards not released, exams likely to be postponed

The recruitment process of PSUs consists of an interview or test. Some PSUs recruit directly on the basis of marks scored in GATE exams.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit cards, which were scheduled to be released on Friday, were postponed and the examination dates have been marked as tentative on the website, signalling that it can be delayed.

Earlier, GATE 2022 examinations were scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, as per the official website.

According to a notice issued by IIT-Kharagpur, the above mentioned dates are said to be tentative, which means that the examination can be postponed in the light of the surge in coronavirus infections.

The admit cards for GATE 2022 were scheduled to be issued on January 4, which was later extended till January 7. Now, the site has put the admit card download on hold and no new date has been mentioned.

After qualifying the GATE examination, a candidate becomes eligible for recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

After qualifying the GATE examination, a candidate becomes eligible for recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Applicants were given time till November 18 to correct erroneous application forms. The authorities had cancelled the examination in Panipat, Sonipat and Idukki cities. Aspirants who selected these cities for their examination centre were given time till November 15 to make corrections.

This year, two new papers -- Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering and Geometrics Engineering -- have been added to the GATES exam, post which the total number of papers reached 29. Candidates wishing to get admission to M. Tech, other PG courses or PSUs can do it by qualifying the GATE examination.

