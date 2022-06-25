Assam: Class 12 board exam results to be declared on June 27 | CHECK DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Students check results on the school notice board.

Assam Class 12 exam 2022 results : The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the result of the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 examinations on June 27, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (June 25).

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said that the examination result will be declared at 9:00 am.

"Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results,"Sarma said in a tweet.Students can check their Higher Secondary Science, Commerce and Arts results on ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in.

Students can check their results online using their roll numbers. This year Higher Secondary examinations were held from March 15 to April 12.

How many students appeared in 12th exam?

Around 2.15 lakh students appeared in the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2022 at 796 examination centres across the state in Arts, Science, and Commerce streams.

What was the pass % in 2021?

Last year, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06 per cent, in Arts it was 98.93 per cent and in Commerce, it was 99.57 per cent.

Earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Assam had announced Class 10 examination results.

