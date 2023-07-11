AIIMS INI SS Round 2 result 2023 OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIIMS INI SS Round 2 result 2023 decalred

AIIMS INI SS Round 2 result 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has finally uploaded the results of the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty (INI SS) counseling round 2 today, July 11. The list of AIIMS INI SS Round 2 results 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of aiimsexams.ac.in.

The list of the selected candidates has been prepared based on their choices filled during 01st round of exercising of choice between the period of June 3 to 06 and merit secured in AML & CML. The easy steps to download the Roll Number wise list in applied subject/specialty for Institute Allocation of the 2nd Round are as follows.

AIIMS INI SS Round 2 result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in. Click on the notification link that reads, ' Result of 2nd round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-SS July 2023 session' It will take you to a PDF that contains the roll number, allotted institute, and other details Download the Result of 2nd round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-SS July 2023 session for future reference

AIIMS INI SS Round 2 result 2023: What's next?

All those who have been selected based on their filled choices in the 2nd Round of Online Institute Allocation or not upgraded an Institute allotted in 1st round of allocation are required to login through the online Institute allocation portal and actively exercise one of the following options from 11.00 AM of 12th July, 2023 to 5.00 PM on 19th July, 2023, according to official notice.

AIIMS INI SS Round 2: List of documents

Offer Letter Institute allocation letter Final Registration Slip Admit Card issued by AIIMS. 10th passing/ Birth Certificate showing his/her date of birth. MBBS degree & all years’ mark sheet MD/MS degree/provisional pass certificate. OBC/SC/ST/EWS or Ex-Serviceman certificate if you have taken any age relaxation. Upgraded Institute Candidate may submit/produce bonafide/receipt of submitted documents at previously allotted Institute to upgraded Institute.

Candidates are required to deposit all of the above documents in Original/DD (Three lakh) along with one set of self-attested photocopy as applicable.