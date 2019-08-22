Image Source : PTI TNTET 2019

TNTET 2019: TN TRB declares Paper 1, 2 Result. Get Direct Link to check results at trb.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board has declared the TNTET 2019 June Exam Paper 1 and Paper 2 results on the official website of TRB -- trb.tn.nic.in , on Thursday. Those who appeared for the examination can check Paper 1 and 2 results by visiting the official website or they can click on the direct link given below. Candidates must know that the Tamil Nadu recruitment board has also released the final answer key of Paper 2, Reject list of Paper 1 and the final answer key of Paper 1. The TN TET Result has been released in PDF format.

Direct Link to TN TRB Paper 1 Result

Direct Link to TN TRB Paper 2 Result

TNTET 2019 June Exam Paper 1 and Paper 2 was conducted on June 8 and 9. The TNTET 2019 result has been released in the form of a list. According to TN TRB's official notice regarding the TET Result 2019, the individual scorecard for the candidates will be issued by the Board on August 22 for Paper 1 and August 26 for Paper 2.

Step to check TN TET Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN TRB -- trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link to TN TET 2019 Paper 1 and 2 Result Link on Home Page.

Step 3: A PDF list consisting of the names of selected candidates will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Use the search functionality to find your selection status on the link

Step 5: Download the list for future reference