RRB JE CBT 1: Railway Recruitment Board Chandigarh releases Merit list. Get direct link to the rank list

The Merit list of the junior engineer recruitment computer-based test (CBT) first stage has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board Chandigarh at its official website -- www.rrbcdg.gov.in . The candidates who were waiting for RRB JE CBT 2 Merit List can now check their names on the list. Here we give you the direct link for the RRB JE CBT 1 Merit List.

The Merit List consists of the registration number of the candidates, who have qualified for the JE Recruitment CBT 2. They will have to appear for RRB JE CBT 2, which will be conducted on August 28 and September 1. A total of 14965 candidates have qualified for the CBT 2. RRB had conducted the CBT 1 on May 22 to June 2 and June 26 to June 28 for various posts of JE, DMS and CMA.

RRB JE 2019 | Here's how to download results

Step 1: Visit the respective portals of the RRBs you had registered for the RRB JE exam.

Step 2: Click on the RRB JE result link provided on the homepage or on the page of recent recruitments.

Step 3: On the next page (which is a PDF page), check your results.

Step 4: Download PDF for future reference.