Wednesday, November 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam Results News
  5. Odisha Basic BSc Nursing 2019: Second round seat allotment result declared. Direct link to check here

Odisha Basic BSc Nursing 2019: Second round seat allotment result declared. Direct link to check here

Odisha Basic BSc Nursing 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2019: The Directorate of Nursing, Government of Odisha has announced the second round seat allotment result 2019 for Odisha Basic BSc admission 2019.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 13, 2019 19:13 IST
Odisha Basic BSc Nursing 2019 Second round seat allotment result

Odisha Basic BSc Nursing 2019 Second round seat allotment result 

Odisha Basic BSc Nursing 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2019: The Directorate of Nursing, Government of Odisha has announced the second round seat allotment result 2019 for Odisha Basic BSc admission 2019. The Odisha Basic BSc Nursing Second Allotment Result 2019 has been declared as a PDF list containing names of the candidates who have been shortlisted for admission to Nursing programmes offered by different nursing colleges based in Odisha. 

Candidates who have appeared in the Second Round Counselling can now check their result for Odisha Basic BSc Nursing 2019 Admissions online from-- dohodisha.nic.in

However, a direct link to download Odisha Basic BSc Nursing 2nd Allotment Result 2019 is also provided below.

Direct Link to Check Odisha Basic BSc Nursing Second Allotment Result 2019

How to check Odisha Basic BSc Nursing 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2019 online?

1. Visit the official website-- dohodisha.nic.in

2. On the homepage, scroll down to "Latest Notifications Section"

3. Click on ‘2nd Round Seat Allotment of Basic B.Sc. Nursing Course (2019-2020)’ link

4. PDF Allotment List will appear on the screen

5. Check your selection status using the search functionality

6. Download the allotment list for future reference

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2019 released. Direct link to download here