Odisha Basic BSc Nursing 2019: Second round seat allotment result declared. Direct link to check here

Odisha Basic BSc Nursing 2019 Second round seat allotment result

Odisha Basic BSc Nursing 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2019: The Directorate of Nursing, Government of Odisha has announced the second round seat allotment result 2019 for Odisha Basic BSc admission 2019. The Odisha Basic BSc Nursing Second Allotment Result 2019 has been declared as a PDF list containing names of the candidates who have been shortlisted for admission to Nursing programmes offered by different nursing colleges based in Odisha.

Candidates who have appeared in the Second Round Counselling can now check their result for Odisha Basic BSc Nursing 2019 Admissions online from-- dohodisha.nic.in.

However, a direct link to download Odisha Basic BSc Nursing 2nd Allotment Result 2019 is also provided below.

How to check Odisha Basic BSc Nursing 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2019 online?

1. Visit the official website-- dohodisha.nic.in

2. On the homepage, scroll down to "Latest Notifications Section"

3. Click on ‘2nd Round Seat Allotment of Basic B.Sc. Nursing Course (2019-2020)’ link

4. PDF Allotment List will appear on the screen

5. Check your selection status using the search functionality

6. Download the allotment list for future reference