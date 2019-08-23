Maharashtra HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2019 to be out shortly, direct link to check MSBSHSE score

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 12 result to be released soon

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019: The Maharastra Board (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the results of the supplementary exam for HSC or Class 12th today. According to reports, HSC supplementary exam 2019 results will be released online today by 1 PM.

Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination for Class 12 can visit the official website to check the results. Candidates can visit the official website mahresult.nic.in to check their results.

However, no official dates have come up in regards to the Maharashtra SSC and HSC 2019 supplementary result.

The board has organised the supplementary exam for HSC students from July 17 to August 3, while for SSC students the supplementary exam was held from July 17 to July 30.

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Results 2019 | Steps to check

1. Visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in.

2. Click on the link that says 'results'

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Results 2019: Official websites to check the result

3. Fill in your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details4. The result will be displayed on your screen5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

maharashtraeducation.com

examresults.net/maharashtra/

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Earlier on, Maharashtra Board declared the HSC Result 2019 for the annual exam on May 28, 2019. In which, a total of 14,21,936 lakh students appeared for the examination out of which 85.88% of students cleared the examination with flying colours. Similarly, for Class 10, Maharashtra Board announced the SSC results as well in which 77.10% students passed.

ALSO READ: UPSESSB Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 40,000 TGT, PGT posts. Get details about salary, eligibility and more

ALSO READ: TNTET 2019: TN TRB declares Paper 1, 2 Result. Get Direct Link to check results at trb.tn.nic.in