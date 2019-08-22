UPSESSB Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 40,000 TGT, PGT posts. Get details about salary, eligibility and more

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE UPSESSB Recruitment 2019

UPSESSB Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 40,000 TGT, PGT posts. Get details about last date, eligibility and more

UPSESSB Recruitment 2019 | Name and number of the posts:

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board is inviting application for 42,000 posts of TGT and PGT Teachers in UPSESSB. Under this UPSESSB Recruitment process, PGT and TGT teachers for a total of 4329 schools will be enrolled. Aspirants can get the details about the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher / Post Graduate Teacher given below. The application process will commence in the month of October and it will end on November 30. The candidates are advised to apply as soon as the application process starts to avoid the last-minute rush. The official notification by the UPSESSB regarding recruitment is posted in its official website -- upsessb.org . For more details, the aspirants are advised to visit the website.

Lecturer, Post Graduate Teacher or PGT and Trained Graduate Teacher or TGT – 42000 Posts

UPSESSB Recruitment 2019 | Education Qualification:

For TGT posts, candidates are required to have a Graduate Degree in the related subject and B.Ed/BTC or any other training certificate.

For PGT posts, candidates must have Post Graduate Degree in the related subject through the advertisement.

UPSESSB Recruitment 2019 | Salary:

For TGT Teacher, Rs 9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs 4600

For PGT Teacher, Rs 9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs 4800/-

UPSESSB Recruitment 2019 | Selection Procedure:

The candidates will have to go through a written exam, followed by an interview, to get the post of TGT or PGT in UP state government affiliated schools.

The written exam of UP PGT and TGT will have topics of General Awareness, General Knowledge, Reasoning and Maths.

UPSESSB Recruitment 2019 | Exam date:

The examination for UPSESSB Recruitment 2019 for TGT and PGT teachers will be conducted on May 2020. The Admit Cards for UP TGT PGT examination will be released 10 days prior to the examination date.

The answer key will be released on June 2020.