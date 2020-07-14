Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: MSBSHE Class 12 result likely to be declared today at mahresult.nic.in

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: MSBSHE Class 12 result likely to declare today at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) is expected to declare the result of HSC class 12 exams anytime today or tomorrow. However, MSBSHE haven't released any official Maharashtra Result 2020 date.

Candidates can check their Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination results on the official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra Board examination roll number and mother's first name is required to check a student's scorecard on the website.

This year, the evaluation process of answer sheets was delayed due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. A total of 13 lakh students appeared for the HSC examination and 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC exam this year.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: How to check scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on MSBSHE HSC Result 2020 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number and click on submit.

Step 4: Result will flash on your computer/ smartphone.

Step 5: Download the result in the form of a PDF

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

The result will show the student's name, subject-wise marks, and total score secured by him/her.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Check score via SMS

The students have been facilitated to check their Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC result 2020 via SMS. They just need to opt message option on their phone, and type MH and send it to 57766.

