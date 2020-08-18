KCET Result 2020: Karnataka CET Result 2020 to be declared on August 20. Check details

Image Source : FILE KCET Result 2020 to be declared on August 20. Check details

Karnataka KCET Result 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the KCET Result 2020 on August 20 (Thursday), Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan confirmed. Once it is declared, candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 will be able to check their scores online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

“KCET results will be announced on August 20. My best wishes to all the students,” deputy CM wrote on Twitter.

ಇದೇ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 20 ರಂದು #KCET ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಎಲ್ಲಾ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಶುಭಹಾರೈಕೆಗಳು. #KCET results will be announced on August 20. My best wishes to all the students. — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) August 17, 2020

The KCET 2020 examination was conducted on July 30 and 31, after Bengaluru High Court dismissed the plea of students demanding to postpone the exam in view of Covid-19.

KCET Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KCET Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other credentials

Step 4: Your KCET Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

Over 1.5 lakh students appeared for the KCET 2020 exam held at 120 places in 497 centres across the state. Students are advised to keep a check on the official websites for more updates regarding the result.

