ICSI CSEET Result 2020 declared, check at icsi.edu, download score online

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). All the students who attempted the exam can now check their result on the official website icsi.edu. The result was declared at 2 pm.

Company Secretary Executive entrance exam 2020 was conducted on August 29 and 31. The ICSI informed that the result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the insitute's website @ icsi.edu.

ICSI further informed, "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of the Insitute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates."

