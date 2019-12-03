Gujarat Police Constable Final Result 2019 released. Direct link to check

Gujarat Police Constable Final Result 2019: Gujarat Police has released the final result for the post of Lokrakshak (Constable) Unarmed, Lokrakshak (Constable) Armed, Lokrakshak (Constable) Jail Sepoy Male and Lokrakshak (Constable) Jail Sepoy Female on the official website.

A total of 8135 candidates are shortlisted out of which 2620 are for the post of Lokrakshak Constable Unarmed, 4998 for Lokrakshak Constable Armed, 499 for Lokrakshak Constable Jail Sepoy Male and 18 candidates Lokrakshak Constable Jail Sepoy Female Post.

Candidates appeared in the Gujarat Police Constable exam 2019 can now check their result through the official website-- police.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Police Constable Merit List has been prepared after Document Verification Round. The final result of the remaining vacancies will be announced later.

Direct Links to Check Gujarat Police Constable Final Result 2019

Gujarat Police Lokrakshak (Constable) Unarmed Final Result

Gujarat Police Lokrakshak (Constable) Armed Final Result

Gujarat Police Lokrakshak (Constable) Jail Sepoy Male Final Result

Gujarat Police Lokrakshak (Constable) Jail Sepoy Female Final Result

About Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2019

Gujarat Police had invited applications for 9713 posts of Constable out of which 225 Posts reserved for Un-Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Male), 111 for Un-Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Female), 3551 for Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Male), 1748 for Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Female), 499 forJail Sipahi (Male) and 55 for Jail Sipahi (Female)/ Matron.