Monday, June 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam Results News
  5. CG TET result 2019 announced; here's the direct link to check the score

CG TET result 2019 announced; here's the direct link to check the score

CG TET Result 2019 | The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, CGPEB, declared the Chhattisgarh TET result 2019, on Monday, on the official website --  cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Candidates, who appeared for the CG TET  2019 examination, can check their score at the site.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 24, 2019 15:38 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE

CG TET Result 2019

CG TET result 2019 announced; here's the direct link to check the score

CG TET Result 2019 | The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, CGPEB, declared the Chhattisgarh TET result 2019, on Monday, on the official website --  cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Candidates, who appeared for the CG TET  2019 examination, can check their score at the site.

About CG TET Result 2019: 

The CG TET Result 2019 has been announced for both -- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Chhattisgarh TET examination 2019 was held on March 10.

Here is how to check your Chhattisgarh TET Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the direct link --  cgvyapam.choice.gov.in to visit the site

Step 2: For checking your Paper I result, click on link which says 'TET19 - (Paper-I) Upper Primary (For Class I to V) Final Answer | Result'. While for Paper II click on the link 'TET19 - (Paper-II) Upper Primary (For Class VI to VII) Final Answer | Result'

Step 3: A new tab will open where you will have to enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your marksheet

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryRSOS Class 10 Result 2019 expected to be declared this week; details on rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in Next StoryNHM Maharashtra recruitment 2019: Apply before July 1 for 5716 Community Health Officer (CHO) posts  