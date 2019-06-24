Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE CG TET Result 2019

CG TET result 2019 announced; here's the direct link to check the score

About CG TET Result 2019:

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, CGPEB, declared the Chhattisgarh TET result 2019, on Monday, on the official website -- cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Candidates, who appeared for the CG TET 2019 examination, can check their score at the site.

The CG TET Result 2019 has been announced for both -- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Chhattisgarh TET examination 2019 was held on March 10.

Here is how to check your Chhattisgarh TET Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the direct link -- cgvyapam.choice.gov.in to visit the site

Step 2: For checking your Paper I result, click on link which says 'TET19 - (Paper-I) Upper Primary (For Class I to V) Final Answer | Result'. While for Paper II click on the link 'TET19 - (Paper-II) Upper Primary (For Class VI to VII) Final Answer | Result'

Step 3: A new tab will open where you will have to enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your marksheet