Assam HSLC Result 2020: SEBA Class 10th results to be declared on June 6. Check details

Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA will announce the results of Assam HSLC or Class 10 examination on June 6, i.e., on Saturday. The announcement by Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has come across as a major relief for the Class 10 board students who have been waiting for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results for nearly two months now.
According to SEBA sources, the results will be declared at 9 am. The result for Assam SEBA HSLC Exam 2020 will be hosted on these websites-- results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.
However, Students can directly check their Assam HSLC (Class 10) exam results from indiatvnews.com, once it is declared. Apart from the official websites-- results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, the SEBA 10th result can also be checked via SMS.
Assam (SEBA) HSLC 10th result 2020: How to check result online
Step 1: Visit the official websites
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘HSLC result’ link
Step 3: Enter your registration number
Step 4: Your SEBA HSLC Result 2020 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference
Assam (SEBA) HSLC Result 2020: How to check via SMS
For checking the SEBA Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, students must type SEBA20
Around 3.58 lakh students appeared in the Assam HSLC examination this year, the evaluation process of which was completed by April 27. The results of Higher Secondary examination can be expected by June-end.