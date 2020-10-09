Image Source : FILE AP POLYCET Result 2020 to be declared soon. Check details

AP POLYCET Result 2020: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh will announce the result of AP POLYCET Examination 2020 today i.e. October 9, 2020. The AP POLYCET results are expected to be declared at 11:30 am on the official website as per Manabadi.

The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) result 2020 will be made available on the official website of AP POLYCET -- polycetap.nic.in.

AP POLYCET Result 2020: Where and how to check

1. Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in

2. Enter your hall ticket number and Date of Birth

3. Click on submit

4. Your AP POLYCET Results will appear on the screen

5. Download it and take a print out for future reference

AP PolyCET 2020 is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admissions in Polytechnic courses across the colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The exam is yearly conducted in offline mode and candidates have to answer 120 multiple choice questions for two hours.

