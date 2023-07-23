TS CPGET 2023 Answer Key released at cpget.tsche.ac.in; Download link

Sunday, July 23, 2023
     
Candidates who took the exam can download the TS CPGET answer key through the official website-- cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: July 23, 2023 17:01 IST
CPGET Answer Key 2023: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the answer key for Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2023. Candidates who took the exam can download the TS CPGET answer key through the official website-- cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Along with the CPGET answer key, the university has also released the master question paper and response sheet. The entrance exam for candidates seeking admission in various PG, PG diploma, and five-year integrated programmes offered by state universities was conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2023.

Candidates can raise objections against the preliminary answer key between July 21 and July 24, 2023 in written with supported document at the office of the Convener, CPGET, DoA, Osmania University or sent to email id: cpget2023@gmail.com. Aspirants should note that objections submitted in any other format will not be considered and no

correspondence in this respect will be entertained.

How to Check CPGET Answer Key 2023

Candidates can access and download the answer key by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of CPGET at cpget.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on the CPGET Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
  • The CPGET official answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answers and match them with your responses.
  • Download the answer key PDF and save it for further reference.
