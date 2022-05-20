Telangana govt increases age limit for police, fire service recruitments

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE As per the earlier notification, the age requirement for constables was 18-25 years and for sub-inspectors, it was 21-28 years (for the general category).

The Telangana government which is in the process of recruiting over 17,000 posts in uniformed departments, including police and fire services, increased the age limit by two years giving an opportunity to several aspirants.

As per the earlier notification, the age requirement for constables was 18-25 years and for sub-inspectors, it was 21-28 years (for the general category).

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken the decision to increase the upper age limit by two more years in the recruitment of posts in the police department, an official release said.

The Chief Minister has responded positively to the request of MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy to enhance the age limit following the implementation of 95 percent job quota for the locals for the first time and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, it said. Rao instructed the Chief Secretary and the state DGP to initiate measures in this direction immediately, it added.

Latest Education News