JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key: Challenge window closes today; steps to raise objections

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the objection window for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2023) answer key today, June 12. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the JEE Advanced provisional answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 can do so through the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in till 5 PM, today.

Aspirants can submit grievances online in the prescribed format along with the appropriate representations in support of the challenges made. According to the reports, a total of 1,89,744 candidates had registered for JEE Advanced 2023 examination, of which 1,80,226 aspirants appeared for both papers.

How to Download JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key

Go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in 2023.

Select the JEE Advanced paper 1 or paper 2 answer key 2023 link

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Check the answers and match your responses.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key





JEE Advanced Answer Key 2023: How To Raise Objections

Visit the JEE Advanced official website- jeeadv.ac.in

Select the 'Feedback 1 or Feedback 2' link on the homepage

Log in with your JEE Advanced 2023 registration number, date of birth, and mobile number

Select the question and submit challenge in the prescribed format

Upload the supporting documents and pay the required fees

Download the confirmation page for future use.

