Bihar ITICAT Result 2023 Declared at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, direct link

Bihar ITICAT Result 2023; Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the result for Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2023 today, July 3. Aspirants who took the entrance exam can check and download their Bihar ITI CAT rank card through the official website-- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The board has released the district wise and open merit rank card. To check the Bihar ITICAT 2023 rank card, candidates need to log in with their roll number and date of birth.

BCECEB conducted the ITICAT 2023 on June 18 in offline mode as pen and paper format. The examination was held in two shifts from 10 AM to 12:15 PM and the second shift was conducted between 2 PM to 4:15 PM.

How to check Bihar ITICAT Result 2023

Candidates can check the Bihar ITICAT result 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

Visit the BCECEB website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Go to the link “Rank Card of ITICAT-2023” given under the “Download Section”. Select the desired district-wise rank card or open merit rank card link. Log in with your roll number and date of birth. Check your ITICAT result and download the rank card.

Direct link to check Bihar ITICAT Result 2023