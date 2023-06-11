Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2023 Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2023 released

Bihar ITI Admit Card 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has issued the admit card for Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT 2023). Candidates who have applied for the entrance examination can download their Bihar ITI admit card through the official website-- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Applicants need to log in with their email address and password to download the Bihar ITICAT 2023 admit card.

The BCECEB will conduct the ITICAT 2023 on June 18 in offline mode as pen and paper based. The examination will be organised in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 AM to 12:15 PM and the second shift will be conducted between 2 PM to 4:15 PM.

Bihar ITICAT 2023 Exam Pattern

The Bihar ITICAT 2023 exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes. Candidates will have to answer 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) for a total of 300 marks. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded two marks (+2), while there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Bihar ITICAT 2023 question paper will comprise of MCQs from Mathematics, General Science and General Awareness subjects. Each section will carry 50 questions of 100 marks. The difficulty level of the questions will be based on the Class 10th syllabus.

Bihar ITICAT 2023 Admit Card: How to Download?

Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, 'Bihar ITICAT 2023 admit card'

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your email address and password

Bihar ITI admit card will appear on the screen

Download and print Bihar ITICAT admit card 2023 for future reference.

Direct Link: Bihar ITICAT 2023 Admit Card