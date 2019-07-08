Railways Recruitment 2019: Vacancies in CRIS, Central Railway, South Western Railway & others, check complete details

Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancies in CRIS, Central Railway, South Western Railway & others

Railways Recruitment 2019 | Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), Central Railway, South Western Railway, North East Frontier Railway (NFR), Western Railway, Northern Railway, Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), South East Central Railway (SECR), East Central Railway, etc. are recruiting for many vacancies in the month of July 2019.

All the job positions require certain eligibility criteria. The eligibility criterion for railway jobs encompasses educational qualification and age limit and varies from post to post.

With a huge number of posts vacant under railway recruitment 2019 job seekers can easily take a ride to the world of railway recruitment with great jobs.

Railways Recruitment 2019: Jobs vacant & last date to apply

Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS)- 50 Assistant Software Engineer (ASE)- 07 August 2019

50 Assistant Software Engineer (ASE)- 07 August 2019 Central Railway- JE Posts - 19 July 2019

JE Posts - 19 July 2019 South Western Railway- 179 Jr Clerk cum Typist, Station Master & Goods Guard - 15 July 2019

179 Jr Clerk cum Typist, Station Master & Goods Guard - 15 July 2019 North East Frontier Railway (NFR)- 14 Paramedical Staff - 15 July 2019

14 Paramedical Staff - 15 July 2019 Western Railway- 9 Loco Inspector (Electrical)- 12 July 2019

12 July 2019 Railway SI and Constable Recruitment Update- 50% Posts Reserved for Female, 9000 Posts

50% Posts Reserved for Female, 9000 Posts Western Railway- Sr Resident and Specialist - 11 July 2019

Sr Resident and Specialist - 11 July 2019 Northern Railway- DEO Posts - 04 July 2019

DEO Posts - 04 July 2019 Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC)- Director (Rolling Stock & Systems) - 19 July 2019

Director (Rolling Stock & Systems) - 19 July 2019 South East Central Railway (SECR)- 432 - Apprentice Posts - 15 July 2019

432 - Apprentice Posts - 15 July 2019 East Central Railway- 20 Jr. Clerk Posts - 1 July 2019

Railways Recruitment 2019: Details about job vacancies

Centre for Railway Information Systems Jobs 2019: Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has invited application for the recruitment of Assistant Software Engineer (ASE) Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for through CRIS official website till 07 August 2019.

Central Railway Jobs 2019: Central Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer/ Jr. Technical Associate (Works) on contract basis. The candidates eligible for the post can apply through the official website on or before 19 July 2019.

South Western Railway Jobs 2019: South Western Railway has invited applications for the post of Junior Clerk cum Typist, Station Master & Goods Guard. Apply by 15 July 2019.

North East Frontier Railway Jobs 2019: North East Frontier Railway (NFR) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Lab Assistant and Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 July 2019.

Western Railway Jobs 2019: Western Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Loco Inspector (Electrical). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 July 2019.

Western Railway Jobs 2019: Western Railway has invited applications for the recruitment of Sr Resident and Specialist Posts. Eligible candidates can walk-in-interview on 27 June and 11 July 2019.

Northern Railway Jobs 2019: Northern Railway has invited applications for the recruitment of Data Entry Operator Posts for Railway Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 04 July 2019.

Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Limited Jobs 2019: Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Limited (LMRC) has invited applications for the Director (Rolling Stock & Systems) Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website (https://lmrcl.com/) on or before 19 July 2019.

South East Central Railway Jobs 2019: South East Central Railway (SECR) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2019.

East Central Railway Jobs 2019: East Central Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Clerk. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 1 July 2019.

