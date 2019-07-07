Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Indian Navy Recruitment 2019

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Apply for 2700 posts before July 10; Direct link to apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in

The Indian Navy is inviting 2700 vacancies for sailors' post. Aspirants can apply for the Indian Navy Recruitment 2019 at the official website -- joinindiannavy.gov.in before July 10.

The details about the posts like age limit, eligibility, salary and selection procedure are given below. The Indian Navy is selecting candidates as Sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) in the February 2020 batch. The total number of post is 2700.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019 | Name and Number of Post

Sailor for Artificier Apprentice (AA) – 500 posts

Sailor for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) – 2200 posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019 | Salary

Stipend Rs 14,600/- per month will be paid during the initial training period.

On completion of the training, selected candidates will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-Rs 69,100). In addition, Rs 5200 per month will be paid as MSP, DA (as applicable), ‘X’ Group pay {only for Artificer Apprentice (AA)} at Rs 6200 per month.

Promotion prospects exist up to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer-I, Level 8 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 47,600- Rs 1,51,100), MSP at Rs 5200 per month, DA (as applicable).

Those who perform well and qualify the prescribed examinations will be promoted to commissioned officer

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification

For Artificer Apprentice (AA), candidates should have passed class 12 with 60 per cent marks n aggregate with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects -- Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from a recognised board in India.

For Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR), candidates should have passed class 12 with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects -- Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from a recognised board in India.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019 | Steps to apply

Step 1: Click on the direct link given here.

Step 2: On the left side of the screen, click on the link 'Complete Your Application Online Now'.

Step 3: Click on the 'Register' button if you have not registered before.

Step 4: Click any one of the options 'Register with Aadhaar Virtual ID' or 'Register without Aadhaar'.

Step 5: If you are registering with Aadhaar, then Enter your Aadhaar Virtual ID and Mobile Number linked with your Aadhaar Card.

Step 6: On registring without Aadhaar, you will have to upload your scanned Photo ID and Address Proof along with the Other details.

Step 7: After registering you can login with your credentials and enter your details at the given slot.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019 | Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer-based Examination, they will have to qualify Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations.

There will be a common examination for AA and SSR entries of total 100 questions, each carrying 01 marks. The question paper will be bilingual (In Hindi and English) with all objective type questions.