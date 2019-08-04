Sunday, August 04, 2019
     
  5. BPCL Recruitment 2019: Application invited for Trainee posts to end tomorrow, apply now at bharatpetroleum.com

BPCL Recruitment 2019: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will end the application process for the recruitment process for General Workman-B Trainee and Chemist Trainee posts tomorrow. Apply now on the official website bharatpetroleum.com.

New Delhi Published on: August 04, 2019 20:40 IST
BPCL Recruitment 2019

BPCL Recruitment 2019: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will end the application process for the recruitment process for General Workman-B Trainee and Chemist Trainee posts tomorrow. The interested candidates should apply online on the official website i.e., bharatpetroleum.com till August 5.

BPCL Recruitment 2019 | Here's how to apply

  • Visit the official website i.e., bharatpetroleum.com.
  • At the bottom of the homepage,  click on the link that reads, 'Career'.
  • Click on the link that reads, 'Current Openings'.
  • Search for the link that reads, 'Recruitment of Chemist Trainee / General Workman-B (Trainee) – Petrochemical positions in Kochi Refinery'.
  • Select 'Click here to apply online' option.
  • Enter all the required details that have asked.
  • Click on submit.

BPCL Recruitment 2019- direct link to apply

BPCL Recruitment 2019 | Selection procedure

  • The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test, Skill Test and – Pre-Employment Medical Test. The written test will be conducted at Kochi.
  • The written test will test the Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning abilities, General Awareness and Basic English language of the candidates.

BPCL Recruitment 2019 | Age limit

  • The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 30 years old.
  • However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

BPCL Recruitment 2019 | Academic qualification

  • Chemist Trainee: The candidates should have M.Sc. (Chemistry) preferably in Analytical Chemistry from a recognized Indian University/ Institute.
  • General Workman-B (Trainee): Petrochemical: The candidates should have first-class Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Technology OR Petrochemical Engineering/ Technology with 60 per cent marks from a recognized Indian University/ Institute.

BPCL Recruitment 2019 | Last date to apply

  • Online application for BPCL Recruitment 2019 will close on August 5.

