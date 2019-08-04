BPCL Recruitment 2019: Application invited for Trainee posts to end tomorrow, apply now at bharatpetroleum.com

BPCL Recruitment 2019: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will end the application process for the recruitment process for General Workman-B Trainee and Chemist Trainee posts tomorrow. The interested candidates should apply online on the official website i.e., bharatpetroleum.com till August 5.
BPCL Recruitment 2019 | Here's how to apply
- Visit the official website i.e., bharatpetroleum.com.
- At the bottom of the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Career'.
- Click on the link that reads, 'Current Openings'.
- Search for the link that reads, 'Recruitment of Chemist Trainee / General Workman-B (Trainee) – Petrochemical positions in Kochi Refinery'.
- Select 'Click here to apply online' option.
- Enter all the required details that have asked.
- Click on submit.
BPCL Recruitment 2019- direct link to apply
BPCL Recruitment 2019 | Selection procedure
- The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test, Skill Test and – Pre-Employment Medical Test. The written test will be conducted at Kochi.
- The written test will test the Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning abilities, General Awareness and Basic English language of the candidates.
BPCL Recruitment 2019 | Age limit
- The candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 30 years old.
- However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.
BPCL Recruitment 2019 | Academic qualification
- Chemist Trainee: The candidates should have M.Sc. (Chemistry) preferably in Analytical Chemistry from a recognized Indian University/ Institute.
- General Workman-B (Trainee): Petrochemical: The candidates should have first-class Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Technology OR Petrochemical Engineering/ Technology with 60 per cent marks from a recognized Indian University/ Institute.
BPCL Recruitment 2019 | Last date to apply
- Online application for BPCL Recruitment 2019 will close on August 5.
