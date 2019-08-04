BPCL Recruitment 2019: Application invited for Trainee posts to end tomorrow, apply now at bharatpetroleum.com BPCL Recruitment 2019: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will end the application process for the recruitment process for General Workman-B Trainee and Chemist Trainee posts tomorrow. Apply now on the official website bharatpetroleum.com.