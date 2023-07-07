Vistara says 'technical snag' after Kolkata-bound flight returns to Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Vistara flight

Vistara on Friday evening claimed that an aircraft en route to Kolkata suffered a technical snag and returned to Delhi. According to the sources, the plane operating flight UK 707 had an engine failure and there were around 160 passengers onboard.

Technical snag was detected on Vistara flight

"Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 707 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 7 July 2023.

As a precautionary step in accordance with the SOPs, the pilots decided to turn back and landed the flight safely at IGI airport, Delhi," a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement.

As per the sources the Vistara aircraft had an engine failure and made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. Moreover, the aircraft has been sent for necessary checks after returning to Delhi.

An alternative aircraft was arranged

The spokesperson said that an alternative aircraft was arranged for the passengers, who were onboard.

"An alternative aircraft was immediately arranged which will depart soon after all the customers are on-boarded. The concerned team is making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to the customers by making necessary arrangements," the spokesperson said.