DCW member's father dies after 20-minute Oxygen denial in govt hospital, AAP's Maliwal demands accountability

AAP MP Swati Maliwal accused a Delhi government hospital of causing the death of a DCW member's father due to a 20-minute denial of oxygen support. Maliwal urged stringent measures against hospital authorities, emphasising the need for accountability in the wake of the alleged incident. The case follows recent instances of patients being denied admission in Delhi hospitals, including GTB Hospital, raising concerns over medical facilities and bed shortages.

In a post on X, Maliwal, who is a former chief of Delhi Commission For Women (DCW), said, “Sitting in GB Pant hospital with my former colleague Firdaus Khan, Member DCW. Her father was admitted in emergency but denied oxygen for over 20 mins. He has died on the spot.” “If a woman who has fought for the rights of others for the past 9 years is treated like this, what will happen to common people. Request @Saurabh_MLAgk to ensure strict action against the doctor authorities!” she said.

A previous incident on January 3 involved GTB Hospital, prompting a show-cause notice and directives to state-run hospitals not to turn away patients. Swati Maliwal, former DCW chief, questions the treatment of a woman fighting for others' rights and demands action from Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Bharadwaj promised a thorough inquiry into the alleged negligence, ensuring strict action against those found responsible and increased hospital oversight.

The minister announced plans for the Health Secretary to visit hospitals regularly, submitting action-taken reports to address systemic issues contributing to medical lapses.

The incident sparked a broader conversation on the state of healthcare and the urgency of addressing shortcomings in hospital protocols and patient care.

