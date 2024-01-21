Aam Aadmi Party to take out 'shobha yatra', organise 'bhandara' in Delhi on January 22

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party is set to take out a "Shobha yatra" in Delhi and organise community kitchens across the city on Monday. The programme coincides with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking about it, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the AAP government has already announced a holiday for half-day on January 22 and Several programs are also being organised at temples. "AAP and our MLAs will organise bhandara as well as shobha yatra," he added.

It should be noted here that the AAP dispensation is also organising a three-day Ramlila event at Pearey Lal Bhawan that commenced on Saturday.

Muslim community prays for success of 'Pran Pratishtha'

As Ayodhya gears up for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram's idol at the Ram Temple, an air of enthusiasm envelops the people with the Muslim community extending congratulations to the devotees in a heartening gesture. In a meeting held in Delhi's Nizamuddin Basti on Saturday, members of the Muslim community prayed for lasting peace and harmony in the country on the occasion. They conveyed their good wishes to the Hindu community for the idol consecration, emphasizing unity and brotherhood.

Ram temple consecration ceremony

It should be mentioned here that Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremony. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Dr Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

(With inputs from agencies)

