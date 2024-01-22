Ram Mandir: Delhi Police steps up security at prominent temples, 'keeping extra vigil in sensitive areas'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir consecration: Expecting huge turnout, a multi-level security cover and widespread CCTV surveillance have been put in place at prominent temples and markets in the national capital by Delhi Police, ahead of the celebrations of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, officials said on Sunday (January 21). The grand temple will be inaugurated today in the holy town where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said that no one will be allowed to breach the law and order.

“Multi-level security checkpoints have been put up at temples and markets. The night patrolling staffers are directed to check hotels, guest houses, and dharamshalas,” the officer said.

Delhi Police conducts review meeting

Tirkey said that a meeting was conducted with the members of temple trusts to review the security measures on Sunday.

"Several temples like Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Jhandewalan Mandir, Birla Mandir and Kalka Ji temple will celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha'. We are expecting high footfall at these temples. Paramilitary forces will also be deployed and will be on standby for any situation," the officer said.

The police teams also visited the temples to check the security measures at various places, the DCP said.

"The major temples here have CCTV cameras installed. Teams from Delhi police will keep strict vigil from the control room of the temples to maintain law and order. Strict action will be ensured against those who do not comply with the orders," the officer said.

Which places are making arrangements for Ram Mandir consecration?

Different markets of Delhi like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Kashmiri Gate, Naya Bazaar, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Bhagirath Place, Kinari Bazaar and several others -- big or small -- are making arrangements to celebrate the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

The Delhi Police has already boosted the security measures for the Republic Day celebrations later this week.

According to a senior officer, Delhi Police is “keeping an extra vigil in sensitive areas" and "using drones to monitor security".

More than 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed in Delhi for the January 22 event and Republic Day parade, officials had earlier said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha LIVE: Ayodhya comes to life for 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ram Temple today

ALSO READ | Ram Lalla idol to be illuminated using gold spot lights; Mandir to have world-class lighting effect