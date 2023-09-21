Watch: Rahul Gandhi dresses like 'coolie', interacts with porters, carries load at Anand Vihar railway station

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets railway porters at Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited the Anand Vihar Railway Station and ISBT and interacted with porters (coolies), wore their uniform, badge.

In a video released by news agency PTI, Rahul Gandhi can be seen dressed like a porter and is interacting with them, carrying their load at the railway station.

Gandhi was seen wearing the porters' trademark red shirt and lifting luggage over his head.

During the interaction, Rahul sat down with coolies and tried to know their problems.

"People's hero Rahul Gandhiji met his porter friends at the Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi today. Recently, a video had gone viral in which the porter friends of the railway station had expressed their desire to meet him," the Congress said in a post on X, with a picture of Gandhi interacting with the porters.

"Today, Rahulji reached among them and listened to them … Bharat Jodo journey continues," the party said.

Gandhi has been interacting with various sections of society from mechanics to students, asserting that his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he undertook from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, continues with these interactions.

