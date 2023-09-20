Rahul Gandhi backs Women's Reservation Bill, pushes for OBC quota | TOP QUOTES

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi on Women's Reservation Bill

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday participated in the Women's Reservation Bill debate and extended his support to it.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Constitution amendment bill, seeking to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women in the Lower House of Parliament on Wednesday.

TOP QUOTES

Women's Reservation Bill can be implemented today by giving 33% reservation

One thing makes this women's reservation bill incomplete, would like to have seen OBC reservation included

Huge step in the transfer of power to women was Panchayati Raj, this is another big step

OBC women should also get a reservation

I stand in support of women's reservation bill

Women's Reservation Bill is a very important step for women of our country

Moment opposition raises caste census, BJP tries to create new distraction

President is a woman, from tribal community, would've been befitting to have her visible in transfer to new Parliament building

There is one thing, in my view, that makes this bill incomplete.

Meeting a long-pending demand, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government on Tuesday introduced a bill to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The implementation of the bill may take some time. With this, it is unlikely to be in force for the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024 as the reservation will come into effect only after a delimitation exercise is completed.

Latest India News