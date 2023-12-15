Mastermind Lalit reveals how his group planned Parliament security breach incident | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel outside the Parliament

Parliament security breach: In a rapid chain of developments in the probe of Parliament security breach incident that shocked the nation on Wednesday, mastermind of the entire conspiracy, Lalit Jha, who was arrested last night, revealed to Delhi Police that they had chalked out two alternate plans to execute the security breach to “convey our message under any circumstances”. Lalit’s group had chalked out two plans A and B, in case either of them went wrong, sources said on Friday (December 15).

“We had to convey our message under any circumstances… for which two plans were made for 13th December, Plan A and Plan B,” sources quoted Lalit as saying.

Notably, the mastermind of the security breach conspiracy, Lalit Jha, surrendered before the Delhi Police yesterday, after which he was arrested. Delhi Police Special Cell is grilling the accused.

What did he reveal before the police?

According to the revelation made by Lalit, under the ‘Plan A’, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, the two accused who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery, were tasked to get inside the Parliament.

“Under this plan, Amol and Neelam will go near the Parliament from the Transport Bhawan outside the Parliament and burn color bombs there,” sources said.

‘Plan B’

According to ‘Plan B’, if for some reason Neelam and Amol were not able to reach near the Parliament, then in their place Mahesh and Kailash would go near the Parliament from the other side and burn color bombs and raise slogans in front of the media cameras.

“When Mahesh and Kailash did not reach Vicky's house in Gurugram on the night of 12th December, Amol and Neelam were assigned the responsibility of doing this work at any cost,” sources said.

Lalit’s plan to hide

Lalit, who shot the video outside the Parliament of Neelam and Amol raising slogans and going off the colour bomb, gave the responsibility to Mahesh to help him hide in Rajasthan. Lalit had fled from the national capital to Rajasthan.

Mahesh who is a native of Rajasthan works as a labourer. Kailash and Mahesh are cousins. Mahesh got Lalit a room in a guest house on his ID.

Lalit, Mahesh and Kailash were continuously taking information about this entire matter on TV, sources said.

