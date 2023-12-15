Parliament security breach: Delhi Police Special Cell to take accused to premises, recreate scene | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Armed security personnel patrol the Parliament House premises

In a major development, Delhi Police Special Cell will take the accused persons to the Parliament and recreate Wednesday’s security breach scene tomorrow or day after to ascertain how the perpetrators managed to pass through the tight security in the complex, sources from the Special Cell said on Friday (December 15). The recreation of the scene will assist the police in understanding how they entered the Parliament building with the colour canister and how they executed their plan, sources added.

Details of police action

The Special Cell will escort the accused from the gate of the Parliament premises to inside the building to recreate the scene, sources said.

The police have not been able to recreate the scene since their arrest on the same day, the mastermind was arrested yesterday, as the Parliament proceedings were underway on the weekdays. The Special Cell team will look to recreate the scene on Saturday or Sunday when the Parliament will not be in session on weekend.

According to sources, the police team will also take the accused to the Gurugram flat where they used to meet.

“The Special Cell team has also prepared a list of 50 mobile numbers on which the accused had dialled in the last 15 days. The police are calling these numbers to take their identities,” sources said.

They informed that the police are trying to ascertain if more people, other than the six suspects out of whom five have been arrested, were involved in the incident or whether the accused persons were getting help from other people.

Mastermind arrested

The Delhi Police arrested the mastermind behind the Parliament security breach conspiracy. He was identified as Lalit Mohan Jha who had shot the video of the two people, a man and woman raising slogans and spraying colours outside the Parliament complex. Jha had fled from the spot soon after shooting the video. Notably, the incident took place when the country was observing the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001.

"Lalit Jha reached Nagaur in Rajasthan by bus. There he met his two friends and spent the night in a hotel. When he realised that the police were searching for him, he came back to Delhi by bus. Lalit Jha came to the police station on his own after which the police arrested him and started an interrogation," the Delhi Police said according to a preliminary investigation.

Accused persons arrested

Four people were earlier arrested on the day of the incident on Wednesday – two from inside the Parliament complex, who had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery, and two from outside the premises, who raised slogans. The intruders were identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D while the remaining two outside the premises were identified as Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi.

According to the police, all of them knew each other.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday granted seven days custodial remand of all four accused persons arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach matter.

The intruders had hidden the canisters inside their shoes. According to the Delhi Police, the accused persons had bought special shoes from Lucknow and canisters from Mumbai.

All four arrested persons were booked under the sections of stringent 16 (terrorism) and 18 (conspiracy for terrorism) of the UAPA Act.

Sharing details of the incident, in which two men jumped into the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour from the visitors' gallery and set off smoke cans that they hid in their shoes. Delhi Police stated in an official release on Thursday, "All accused yesterday entered the Parliament using visitor passes and jumped from the gallery, which resulted in the hindrance during the Parliament proceedings."

Thereafter, police stated in their plea that the accused needed to be taken to Lucknow, Mumbai and Mysore for custodial interrogation.

Meanwhile, police sources on Thursday said the four persons arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament have taken common responsibility for the incident, adding that they were giving "rote answers" to the investigation team of the Delhi Police Special Cell in the matter.

(With ANI inputs)

