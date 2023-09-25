On Dussehra, Delhi Ramleela committees to burn effigies of those criticising Sanatan Dharma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Dussehra

New Delhi: This year Delhi will celebrate Dussehra, the famous Hindu festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil, in a different way. Recently, some Ramleela committees in the national capital have decided that they will burn effigies symbolising those who have criticised the 'Sanatan Dharma' alongside those of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad.

Delhi BJP leaders urged them to torch the effigies

According to a report of PTI, the decision by the Ramleela committees comes after Delhi BJP leaders urged them to torch the effigies of such politicians. However, committees' office-bearers said there was no politics involved as they have in the past torched effigies depicting inflation, corruption and drug addiction.

Recently Udhayanidhi had made controversial statements

Some opposition leaders including Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin recently made statements targeting the 'Sanatan Dharma', inviting the BJP's ire. Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and a minister in the state government, recently caused a storm by comparing the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria and called for its eradication saying it was against social justice.

Ravi Jain, the manager of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, said, "it is our tradition to burn effigies of social evils during Dussehra. Ramleela is a part of the Sanatan Dharma, so this year we will burn the effigies of those who oppose it." Adarsh Ramleela Committee advisor Satish Garg said burning the effigies of those who are "disparaging and misrepresenting" the Sanatan Dharma is not trying to target an individual.

"The Sanatan Dharma belongs to people. Speaking against the Sanatan Dharma is like insulting everything that emanates from it including Ramleela and lord Sri Ram himself," Garg said.

Committees criticised politicians who made statements against Sanatan Dharma

Delhi Dharmik Mahasangh general secretary Ashok Goel Devraha said Ramleelas symbolise the Sanatan Dharma and those who compare it with diseases like dengue need to be opposed.

"It is not a political issue but political parties should act against their leaders who speak ill about any religion. Ramleela is all about destruction of evils," said Ravi Kaptan from the Navshree Dharmik Leela committee But he added, "We have not decided anything yet about torching the effigies of anti-Sanatan Dharma leaders."

Anything said against the Sanatan Dharma is like insulting lord Ram whose victory is celebrated on Dusserha, said Dheeraj Dhar Gupta, an advisor of the Bauji Ramleela Committee. He said the effigies of those who insulted the 'Sanatan Dharma' will be burnt on Dussehra.

