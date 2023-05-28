New Parliament Building inauguration: Check THESE routes before you travel today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Parliament Building inauguration: Check THESE diverted routes before you travel today

New Parliament Building inauguration: Special traffic arrangements have been put in place in the national capital in view of the inauguration of the new Parliament building today. The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory, outlining the measures to be implemented to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and enhanced security during the event.

According to the Delhi Police traffic advisory, New Delhi will be treated as a "controlled area". Only public transport vehicles, civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move.

The Delhi Police has also beefed up the security in the national capital. Besides, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officers are carrying out CCTV surveillance of the area, and heavy security will surround the new Parliament building round the clock.

Traffic advisory for today

As per the advisory, the area enclosed by following routes will be treated as controlled:

Mother Teresa Cerscent Road

Roundabout Talkatora

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Roundabout Gol Dak Khana

Roundabout Patel Chowk

Ashoka Road

Roundabout Windsor Palace

Janpath

Roundabout MLNP

Akbar Road

Roundabout Gol Methi

Roundabout GKP

Teen Murti Marg

Roundabout Teen Murti and Mother Teresa Crescent Road

Only civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move within this area.

Noting that many VVIPs and other dignitaries are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony, the Delhi traffic police urged people to plan their journey accordingly and avoid the New Delhi district from 5:30 am to 3 pm.

General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle, website and helpline.

Civil Service aspirants whose examination centres are located in New Delhi District are requested to plan their journey a little early and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.