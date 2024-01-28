Sunday, January 28, 2024
     
Manish Sisodia, AAP leader, seeks bail in Delhi excise policy case

Manish Sisodia, a prominent AAP figure, has filed for regular bail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy money laundering case, taking the legal route to address the charges against him.

Nitin Kumar New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2024 20:01 IST
Manish Sisodia
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia appeared at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi.

Former Deputy CM of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Manish Sisodia, has approached the Rouse Avenue Court seeking regular bail in the Delhi Excise Policy money laundering case. Additionally, he has requested custodial parole for two days each week to meet his wife. The court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sisodia has sought custodial parole for two days per week to meet his wife. The request aims at ensuring periodic personal interactions amid legal proceedings.

The Rouse Avenue Court has responded by issuing a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), signaling the initiation of legal proceedings regarding Sisodia's bail plea and custodial parole request.

 

